19-year-old Devan Bonagura started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help 81-year-old Nola Carpenter retire. © Instagram/dbon973_

A TikToker starts a fundraiser so that an 81-year-old woman no longer has to work at Walmart. After just 24 hours, more than 100,000 US dollars had already been raised.

New Jersey – TikTok is actually known for its short and above all entertaining video clips. Also some out Baden-Wuerttemberg have already gone through the roof there, like that one boys User from Winnenden who discovered a Nosferatu spider in her apartment. But every once in a while, videos on TikTok are not only amusing but life-changing — as in the case of 81-year-old Nola Carpenter from the States. A very short video clip of the elderly lady from New Jersey went viral on the internet at the beginning of November and was the trigger for the elderly woman to finally be able to retire.

But let’s start again: The 81-year-old says she has been working for the US retail group Walmart for more than 20 years. When a new, young employee starts in the branch at the beginning of November, he is totally shocked when he meets the elderly woman in the break room for the first time. “She was limping and had trouble walking in general,” says 19-year-old Devan Bonagura in a YouTube video. He couldn’t understand why the woman, who was over 80 years old, still had to work at Walmart. He then shared a shot of the tired-looking woman from the break room on TikTok, captioning it, “Life shouldn’t be that hard.” The heartbreaking video went viral in no time and has now garnered more than 31 million views as of 12/06/2022 ).

Many users in the comments – like Bonagura – felt sorry for the elderly woman and wanted a “GoFundMe” fundraiser to be launched for the elderly lady so that the 81-year-old no longer had to work. A little later the page was up and after only 24 hours people from all over the world had already donated more than 100,000 US dollars. Also in Heilbronn, an elderly woman experienced a wave of solidarity through a generous fundraising campaign by her granddaughter.

When such large sums of money are collected, there are always critical voices. Some users feared that the 19-year-old TikToker would keep the money himself. “Hundreds of people even called the Walmart store about it,” he says. The retail chain then asked him to delete the video immediately and return the money to the donors. However, Bonagura refused and emphasized that he would hand over all the money to the lady. And he kept his promise. In the end, almost 200,000 US dollars (around 190,000 euros) came together, which is now in the account of the 81-year-old.

The TikToker then published two more videos with the 81-year-old. “I couldn’t believe it,” says Carpenter there. “I am so grateful to Devan for what he has done for me.” And she also wants to thank the many people from all over the world who have donated money. That’s why she was still working at Walmart so that she could pay off her house. This is easily possible with the money now. But the 81-year-old doesn’t want to say goodbye to her work anytime soon. The senior from New Jersey will not fully retire until the beginning of next year. Before that, she wants to help her colleagues through the stressful Christmas season.

A majority of the comments are happy for Nola Carpenter and wish her the best in her future. “I’m so happy that Nola can finally go into her well-deserved retirement,” writes one user. Others find it particularly impressive that the 81-year-old wants to continue working over the Christmas holidays, even though she no longer has to. “It shows how humble she is,” said one user. But the TikToker itself can also look forward to numerous nice comments. “You really are a great young man,” writes one woman, while another user says: “Lots of respect to you man. What a nice action.”