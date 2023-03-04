One of the best letters of introduction is education, which is why a creator of social media content decided pay the ticket of the people who greeted the driver of the truck.

Although in Latin America Health is almost a habit, many times people do not usually apply this courtesy practice with providers of different public services, such as bus drivers.

In this context, an Internet user decided to pay the ticket to people who got on by greeting the trucker, thus demonstrating that education can bring small and big rewards.

It was through the social network TikTok where a netizen posted a video in which he revealed how it was that some people who, out of politeness, when boarding public transport were cordial to the driver who took them to their destinations.

After inquiring with the driver of the public unit, who informed him that “less than half a trip says hello”, the tiktoker decided to get down to work and show the inhabitants of Medellin Colombiathat kindness is rewarded.

According to what can be seen and heard in the viral clip, first a lady got on the bus and immediately greeted, for which the Internet user informed her that she would not have to pay anything because she had said good morning to the worker .

Immediately, a man was also courteous to the driver of the unit and, therefore, the tiktoker told him that this trip would be totally free, to which the man thanked God and said he was blessed.

“Sir, because you greeted, today you will be paid for the transportation, for your values ​​and principles. God bless you, keep it up,” she told him.

The same dynamic can be observed in the total of 3 tiktoks that the content creator uploaded to his channel of the Chinese virtual platform, achieving more than 7.4 million reproductions Until now.

In the comment boxes there were not a few Internet users who congratulated the people who greeted the truck driver, while there were those who complained about the few values ​​today.