The order for a hamburger and fries combo made on March 28 was only delivered on April 5, in Horizonte, Fortaleza. The case happened with the young Kessia Gomes, who works as a clerk in a notary’s office in the municipality.

The young woman said that only after eight days did she get a response from the establishment about the delay. “They just apologized, like it was a two-hour delay; They said they would deliver, but first I asked if I would still receive it,” said Kessia.

Kessia remembers the moment she decided to order the food. “It was during working hours, for me to have a snack. I was hoping to arrive before 5pm. I ordered around 3 pm”, explains the young woman.

After some time, Kessia says that she began to find the delay strange. “I kept commenting to my friends that I thought I wouldn’t make it, and I would need to call there. It was 17:00, then the order didn’t arrive, and I called, but no one answered. I had already lost hope”, says the young woman, who chose to cook at home on the day, as the order did not arrive.

She says that she did not request the cancellation of the order because the application informed that it had left for delivery. “I texted saying ‘are you sure it’s out for delivery?’ On the same day at night, I decided to send an Instagram message, because I was not responding on iFood or answering the call,” said Kessia.

However, the establishment only returned to Kessia’s messages on social media this Tuesday. “They replied yesterday [terça-feira] giving the excuse that they had lost access to their Instagram account and managed to log in yesterday”, comments the writer.

She said she got in touch with the establishment around 2pm and they said they would ship the order. However, they only made the actual delivery at 9 pm, when she was already at home.

“Then comes the bad part, because I couldn’t eat. It didn’t come in good quality, so I thought it might ‘give me a bad deal’”, declares the young woman, while laughing, showing that she takes the unusual situation with good humor.

She also said that she would not seek a refund of the money, because the purchase was made by credit card, so she thought the chargeback process would be too bureaucratic.

