Yucatán.- Through social networks, the images of a young entrepreneur went viral, since he supposedly He opened a barbershop in his school bathrooms.

According to the images circulating on Facebook, a young man named Daniel, opened a barbershop in the bathrooms of the Autonomous University of Yucatan. The young entrepreneur called his business “Barber Shop UADY”.

“A great step for humanity, official barber of the wady. Take advantage of fame follow me on ig: danieel_vela (ISC),” the post read.

In the pictures his classmates are observed lining up in the bathrooms to be cared for while Daniel cuts their hair with the materials he has.

Daniel’s classmates wait in line to be treated / Photo: Social networks

“What a father, I hope they continue to give him the opportunity to continue working there, there are almost no young people who want to get ahead,” commented a user of social networks.

“Those young people wanting to get ahead early and you see the mediocrity of those who make fun of.”