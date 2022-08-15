Los Mochis, Sinaloa. This Sunday night, a young neighbor of the Vallejo ejido, belonging to the municipality of Ahome, lost his life after resulting in injuries produced with a stab, apparently a machete.

The victim was identified as Armando Noel N, who was 17 years old; In addition, another young man, for whom no data was provided, was injured.

According to the information obtained, around 8:30 p.m. a fight broke out in the indicated place, in which the two young people ended up with injuries in different parts of the body, one of them seriously, for which the call the emergency number.

Paramedics were mobilized to the scene and after providing pre-hospital care, they transferred the injured to the General Hospital of this city, escorted by Transit elements.

However, while they were receiving medical attention, Armando unfortunately he lost his life due to the severity of the injuries.

Investigative elements of the Vice Prosecutor’s Office went to the hospital to collect data on what happened and integrate them into the corresponding investigation folder.