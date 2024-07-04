A 23-year-old man was arrested by the authorities of City Juarez Chihuahuaafter being accused of kill his aunt with a baseball bat.

According to the first investigations, the detainee, identified as Carlos Gabriel “N”, ended the life of his aunt, María Guadalupe, 33 years old, in a home located in the Kilometer 20 neighborhood, because she wanted to sacrifice his son in a supposed Santeria ritual, version that is being investigated by the authorities of Ciudad Juárez.

Carlos Gabriel “N” was arrested after his partner notified the authorities of the incident. Witnesses say that the young man only protected his child, since they saw when the victim arrived at his home in the company of several men to try to take the child to sacrifice him.

Neighbors also claimed that Maria was a drug dealer and was known for performing Santeria rituals. Carlos was initially arrested and placed at the disposal of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family, but hours later it was revealed that he was released while the Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigation.