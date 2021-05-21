Pakistani police announced that a nineteen-year-old was killed after he was accidentally shot in the head while filming a video clip he wanted to post on Tik Tok showing an alleged suicide attempt.

The young Hamid Allah, known locally to followers of social networks, pointed at his temple a pistol belonging to a friend of his without knowing that the weapon was loaded with bullets.

“The young man died on the spot,” said the police official in Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan, Badshah Hadhrat. The video was not published on TikTok, but the young man’s friends traded it amongst themselves before it became widespread.

“This young man was popular on the local level and was active on Tik Tok,” Hazrat said. He posted about 600 videos on TikTok, with more than 8,000 followers.

He would appear in the recordings pranking his friends, playing cricket, or describing his life in this remote and scenic area.

Last year, Pakistan witnessed two deaths during the filming of clips for publication on TikTok: a security officer died in an accident while playing with his weapon in Karachi, and a teenager died after being crushed by a train in Rawalpindi.