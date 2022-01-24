Choix, Sinaloa. Saturday morning a young man admitted with gunshot wounds to the clinic of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) located in the Las Fuentes de Los Mochis subdivision, Sinaloa.

The victim was identified by the authorities as Jesús G, 25, originally from the municipality of Choix. It turned out that the subject had two wounds on the body. It was announced that so far there are no detainees in relation to the events.

The information that was generated indicates that minutes before 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the 911 emergency service received a call from Social Security personnel to notify them that they had transferred Choix to the bullet wound for him to receive medical care.

Minutes later, state investigation police went to the hospital to collect data on the event. There it transpired that Jesús was attacked on Friday night when he was at his home.