Quintana Roo.- hitmen attacked gunshots high power to a 18 year olduntil giving death and they fled. And while the the boy’s body was lying on the public road, his cell phone began to ring: it was his mom.

This case arose in cancuninforms the media Novedades Quintana Roo.

This incident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday May 11by Tulips Avenuebetween Miguel Hidalgo avenues (Route 5) and Leona Vicarioit specifies.

The murdered youth was later identified as allan “N” for 18 years old.

It was detailed that the young man received at least seven bullets gauge 9 millimetersin expensive, neck, chest, left arm, abdomen and on one side.

The experts from the State Prosecutor’s Office found the shell casings and Alan’s cell phone next to the body, and on the screen it could be seen that the last call received was from his mother, which he could no longer answer. See also Two men are found murdered inside a house in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga

It was added that the lady dialed again, because she wanted to hear to its sonand it was when they gave him the tragic news.

that it was quiet

Neighbors in the area told the authorities that, as far as they knew, Alan “N” was very calm and did not mess with anyone.

At the moment, possible hypotheses of this crime could not be handled; the authorities will investigate the case.