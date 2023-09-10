Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 14:15

A 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a stray bullet during a police operation in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, on Friday night, the 8th. According to the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo (SSP), three other people were injured, including a police officer.

According to investigations, a team from the 2nd Special Actions Battalion (Baep) was patrolling the Castelo neighborhood, in the coastal city, when, at around 6:30 pm, a suspect on a bicycle fired shots at the vehicle that was approaching the community.

“A soldier was shot in the shoulder area. Three people who were nearby were also injured and were taken to the Vila Noroeste Emergency Care Unit (UPA), with a 22-year-old woman succumbing to her injuries,” said the SSP. The soldier who was shot was hospitalized and remained under observation at Santa Casa de Santos.

During investigations near the location, military police officers located drugs and a firearm, according to information from the secretariat.

The case was registered as murder, attempted murder, drug trafficking and bodily harm at the Santos Judiciary Police Center. The criminal managed to escape. “All circumstances of the case are being investigated by the Civil Police,” added the SSP.

When questioned, the secretariat did not say whether the patrolling was related to the search for the suspects who murdered a retired sergeant, on the same Friday afternoon, in front of his house in São Vicente.

According to the SSP, the shooters were on two motorcycles on Rua Juarez Távora, when they shot Sergeant Gerson Antunes Lima, 55 years old. He was rescued at Pronto Socorro Vicentino, but he did not survive his injuries.