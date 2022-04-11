Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A young man was injured in different parts of the body in a carom type accident that happened at the intersection of Santos Degollado and José María Morelos, in the central neighborhood of Los Mochis, today at noon.

A gray Grand Caravan van, a blue March car, a green Ranger van and a blue Dakota van are the units involved in the accident.

Data from traffic agents indicates that at approximately 12:00 p.m., the gray van was moving from west to east on José María Morelos, but upon reaching Santos Degollado, the driver did not stop, then collided with the March , the driver of this sedan lost control and collided with the green Ranger truck that was parked; still the van continued out of control, hitting the Dakota truck and finally a flower pot. The unit was one meter away from ramming the wall of a home.

Pedestrians dialed 911 for help. Minutes later, paramedics from the Red Cross arrived and treated the drivers, but only the driver of the March presented blows to the body.

Fortunately, it was not necessary to transfer him to a hospital. Traffic agents went to the scene of the mishap to take charge of the informative part. They even confirmed that the driver of the Gran Caravan is probably responsible for causing the accident.