A young Spanish woman who is on exchange in Colorado shared on social networks the high cost of being treated in the United States after entering the emergency room.

The netizen, who registered on TikTok with the user @saramirandaaa, she presented the hospital bills and was outraged at the care and value.

I just got back from the doctor and I have to tell because I’m in shock

“I’m going to talk to you about what health is in the United States, because the truth is that I’m freaking out. I just came back from the doctor and I have to tell it because I’m in shock,” said the young woman in the video.

Sara said that she was admitted to the emergency room due to an infection and clarified that he has medical insurance, with which he thought he would cover all expenses.

When she was able to speak with the doctor who was going to treat her, the young woman told him her symptoms; however, the health professional decided to do a study to corroborate if what she said was true.

They have only done the test to verify what I had already been telling them that I had

After 45 minutes, the doctor came back and confirmed that he did have this ailment. Subsequently, she prescribed some medication and sent her to reception to collect her papers.

Sara clarified that the professional did not review her at any time and that the analysis only revealed what she knew.

“The doctor has not touched me. In other words, nothing. They have only done the test to verify what I had already been telling them that I had,” explains the student.

$1,600 for what?

However, that was not what bothered the young woman, since the annoyance came after the receptionist gave him the invoice with the value of said consultation.



“$1,656. Thank God I have insurance and they’re supposed to charge me, here it says, $350, which still seems amazing to me. Why $1,600? Because it’s supposed to be what it cost. They haven’t done anything to me, it’s just that I’m freaking out“She finished a bit annoyed.

This video of a Spanish girl who is on exchange in Colorado talking about the fact that the visit to the emergency room AFTER THE INSURANCE costs her $350 is not wasted. pic.twitter.com/dieAhbQDHx — Dr. Elena Casado Pineda (@Medicilio) February 14, 2023

