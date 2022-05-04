Lucas Rocha Oliveira, 18 years old, was admitted to the State Hospital of Laranjal do Jari, after arriving at the place as a victim of an attack by poraquê, one of the electric fish species in the Amazon.
As a result of the attack, the young man had his body partially paralyzed. When threatened, the porcupine produces an electrical discharge that can reach 500 volts, enough to kill a full-grown man.
+ The 1st baby manatee in an acclimatization enclosure is born in Alagoas
Residents believe that the fish appeared because of heavy rains that caused a rise in the level of the Jari River, the main river in the region. In March, the water reached historic levels, leaving several neighborhoods and communities inundated.
Images circulating on social media show the boy being rescued in a canoe. He had the left side of his body hit, and according to the hospital, he had paralysis in all the limbs on that side. Despite this, he is stable, and due to the controlled condition, he can be transported by ambulance for the 265 km to Macapá.
know more
+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023
+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams
+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam
+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school
+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign
+ What is known about fluorone?
+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media
+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia
+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result
+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021
+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011
+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat
#Young #man #hospitalized #shocked #electric #fish #Amapá
Leave a Reply