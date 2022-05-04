Lucas Rocha Oliveira, 18 years old, was admitted to the State Hospital of Laranjal do Jari, after arriving at the place as a victim of an attack by poraquê, one of the electric fish species in the Amazon.

As a result of the attack, the young man had his body partially paralyzed. When threatened, the porcupine produces an electrical discharge that can reach 500 volts, enough to kill a full-grown man.

Residents believe that the fish appeared because of heavy rains that caused a rise in the level of the Jari River, the main river in the region. In March, the water reached historic levels, leaving several neighborhoods and communities inundated.

Images circulating on social media show the boy being rescued in a canoe. He had the left side of his body hit, and according to the hospital, he had paralysis in all the limbs on that side. Despite this, he is stable, and due to the controlled condition, he can be transported by ambulance for the 265 km to Macapá.