Mam Desing is a company from Brasilia that sells earrings and necklaces online and on consignment

The versatility of acrylic is the basis for the production of accessories from Mom Design. Using the material, the Brasilia brand sells earrings, rings and necklaces with authentic designs, in different colors and shapes.

To produce the pieces, the creator of the Mom Design, Luísa Sylos, 27 years old, travels to São Paulo to personally choose the acrylics that will be used in production. Although her studio is located in Valparaíso de Goiás (GO), the businesswoman says that the trip is necessary to guarantee the quality of the accessories.

“We try to create different designs. Things we don't see every day. I created [a marca] precisely because there were a lot of accessories that I wanted and couldn’t find in stores”the businesswoman told Entrepreneurial Power.

According to Luísa, the pins, rings and chains of the earrings and necklaces are plated in gold and silver. Product prices range from R$25.

Mam's main sales channel is through social networks, but the businesswoman states that she is developing a website to centralize operations. Items are shipped throughout Brazil.

In addition to e-commerce, the company adopts a consignment system with stores and beauty salons in Brasília and Goiás to resell the pieces. In this consignment system, Mam sends displays with around 80 accessories to physical points. Luísa receives 70% of the value of each piece sold.

“There are a lot of people who come after us to ask for a display. Each exhibitor, on average, earns us around R$1,500 per month”said Luísa.

The brand already has 7 active exhibitors, in addition to another 10 closed to be implemented by February. The expectation is that the brand will have 40 exhibitors in physical points of sale by the end of the year.

Production

The businesswoman has the help of two service providers to make the pieces. All drawings are made by Luísa. These are inserted by another person into the laser machine system to cut the acrylic.

After the acrylic sheets are cut, Luísa begins the process of sanding and shaping the pieces of material. Finally, there is the assembly of the accessories. In this last phase, the businesswoman, who assembles around 40 pieces per day, has the help of a service provider, who receives R$2 per completed accessory.

There are 145 pieces in the brand's catalogue. Every month, a new collection of 20 pieces is launched. According to the businesswoman, 1,300 accessories are sold per month.

“Entrepreneurship is very difficult. Entrepreneurs need to have certain friendships and partnerships. […] Today I’m learning that we need to have more nerve”he said.

The company was founded in 2021 by Luísa and her two sisters. At the beginning of 2022, the company stopped its activities after the businesswoman's sisters left the brand. Work resumed at the end of 2023.

X-ray