Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Kevin B,De 18 years old, residing in the El Colorado fishing camp, entered the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) of this city of Los Mochis, last Saturday at noon because he presented a left arm wound caused by a machete handle that came loose when he was hitting a tree. The affected man told investigators that the accident occurred on Thursday, May 19, but he had gone to his home.

