02/16/2024

A 20-year-old man had an arm amputated after an accident at an amusement park in Cajazeiras, Salvador, on Thursday the 15th. André Peroba was rescued with an open fracture and in serious condition by the Fire Department, who sent him to the State General Hospital (HGE).

André's sister, a 19-year-old girl, was also on the ride and was injured, but not seriously. She was treated and has already been discharged, while her brother remains hospitalized.

The brothers and a nine-year-old cousin were on the toy that imitates a pendulum, moving from side to side, when the equipment collapsed. Videos circulating on social media show André still trapped in the toy moments after the accident. It is also possible to see blood at the scene.

The hypotheses worked by the Civil Defense of Salvador are mechanical failure and lack of maintenance of the toy. The park has been closed and will remain closed until expert results are completed. These results will indicate the causes of the accident.

André Peroba's case was forwarded to the Civil Police, which is investigating the circumstances of the accident. O Estadão was unable to contact those responsible for the park.