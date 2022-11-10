Through social networks, a young man went viral after he shared a video where he began to count the coin savings he had done for two years to fulfill his sleep and travel to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because in a boat that he used as a piggy bank he began to save money which he already counted for his trip.

According to the Internet, the young man named George Aguilar saving coins of five and ten pesos for two yearss, achieving the amount of 32 thousand 220 pesos and which will be used to achieve his goal and travel to Qatar. The young man also shared in the video, the boat that he used as a piggy bank and which he broke to achieve the accounting of the money, since the most anticipated sports event in the world.

improvising a piggy bank, used a gallon to be able to keep the money there. This is how she recently posted a video after saving for all this time, showing how he emptied his interior. But for young man surprise, the result had not turned out as expected.

“The day has come to count the money”, he explained and separated them by denomination to make it easier, he obtained 17 thousand 900 pesos in coins of 10, and 14 thousand 320 pesos in coins of five.

Although one of the doubts on the part of Internet users was whether the young man could travel to qatar because the amount was not even enough for the flightsJorge made a video in which he shared the amount collected and pointed out that this amount was not intended to buy flights, lodging or tickets, but was only for your personal expenses.

The young man pointed out that this money will be to spend during his stay in the foreign country, because Jorge already has his flights and the passes to the matchesHe even pointed out that the card that serves as a visa to enter the country and enjoy free transportation on the days of the games has already arrived.