In a shocking incident that took place in a tortilleria located in the Guerrero neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, A 20-year-old man was trapped by his arm in the rollers of a kneading machine. The quick response of the emergency services was key to his rescue.

The events occurred while officials from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Mexico City They carried out their usual security and surveillance tasks in the Camelia and Heroes streets.

Several people who witnessed the distressing situation immediately requested his support, since the young man was in a desperate situation, unable to free his trapped arm.

They save the arm of a young man trapped in a tortilla factory

Through the police radio frequency, assistance was requested from the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM), which responded promptly to the emergency call. Upon arriving at the scene, the rescuers found the young man with his right arm trapped in the kneading tray of the tortilla making machine.

The rescue team carried out a series of delicate and precise maneuvers. This included strategic cuts, including to the machine’s steel tube. Additionally, a hydraulic separator was used to remove the bolts that kept the victim immobilized. After several minutes of joint effort, they finally managed to free the young man from his distressing situation.

Once released, the young man underwent a medical evaluation by paramedics present at the scene. The preliminary diagnosis pointed to a possible fracture of the radioulnar joint as a result of machinery. To ensure immediate and adequate medical attention, the young man was immediately transferred to a hospital.