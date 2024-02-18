In Michoacán, last Saturday, Manuel, a 26-year-old young man, unexpectedly lost his life when fall into a well next to the Dam Queréndaro, on the borders with Zinapécuaro. The afternoon began like any other for Manuel, who left his home in Chapitiro with the intention of hunt ducks in the surroundings of the prey.

Manuel's family began to worry as the hours passed and the young man I didn't come homeso they soon began the search for the boy.

Given the anguish of his loved ones, local authorities were notified, including the Police and volunteer firefighters of Zinapécuaro. After several hours of searching, the Manuel's lifeless body was found in the water hole on the edge of the dam.

Rescuers recovered the body and the police were alerted. Regional Prosecutor's Office to carry out pertinent investigations.

The presence of signs of violence on the young man's body was ruled out. Furthermore, it was revealed that Manuel didn't know how to swim, as stated by his relatives to the authorities. With information from La Voz de Michoacán.