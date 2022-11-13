A young man died in the early hours of this Sunday, 13, while participating in a party of the university games “O Inter 2022” in Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo.

The 27-year-old man would have been treated by a team of doctors from the event’s organization. At the time of attendance, he would be convulsing. According to City Hall, the victim arrived at the Central Emergency Room at 3:45 am, lifeless. He would be from São Paulo and went to Bauru to participate in the event. The cause of death is still unknown.

“Inter 2022” is a traditional sporting event that integrates universities with the participation of students from Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp). There are three days of games, concerts and parties, which started on Saturday, the 12th.

The Interuniversity League of University Sports (LIEU) said, in a statement, that the event “is being carried out with absolute regularity” in compliance with legal requirements. He also stated “that he deeply feels the death, informing that he is already providing all the assistance to the family members”.