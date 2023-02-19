Do you use dating apps and have not had much success? Maybe you should put into practice a technique used by a young woman, who after posting on her profile on the app a picture of your credit score got 17 dates in a single month.

At present, the stereotypes that were held in past centuries about the fact that the man should be the main provider in a relationship have been ending, which is why the case of a woman who got almost 20 dates has attracted attention on social networks of interested in being his partner after he revealed how much he can have.

It was through the TikTok social network where a girl posted a video in which she revealed what she did to attract dozens of men on a dating platform.

According to what was revealed by the Internet user, one day he decided to place his “Hinge” profile a photo in which he exhibited what his credit score was, assuring that he did it only because he thought it was something original.

“I realized that I was popular when almost all the ‘likes’ on my profile were directed at my credit score photo,” the tiktoker commented.

Likewise, the woman added to the popular video on the Chinese virtual platform some of the messages that the men interested in her sent her after learning her score on the bank card.

Meanwhile, the young urged girls who use dating apps to also dare to post pictures of their credit scorenoting that it is a creative way to attract men.

“A lot of girls in the comments said they’re going to start doing that now, I think they should, it’s fun and different, I think all my girls should start attracting boys in unique and creative ways,” she said after turning 17 appointments in 30 days.

As expected, the video posted on the TikTok social network went viral in a short time, managing to gather more than 1 million reproductions so far, as well as more than 91 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments.