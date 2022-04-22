Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A young man from Guanajuato was injured in a crash occurred in the Palos Prietos neighborhood in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, this Thursday afternoon.

This accident occurred on Lola Beltrán Avenue, at the intersection with Río Quelite Street. A green 400 cc Pulsar motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old man and a gray Ford Scape truck were traveling from west to east along Lola Beltrán Avenue, when The truck driver turned to his right to enter Río Quelite street.

In that the motorcycle was stamped on him, which according to the young driver, was coming correctly from his right.

Young man from Guanajuato is injured after a crash in Mazatlan, Sinaloa | Photo: Discussion

After the blow, the young man from León fell to the ground, suffering blows and cuts. Elements of Municipal Transit went to the site to determine responsibilities. Insurance representatives also attended.