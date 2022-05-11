USA.- Raul Beltran a young man from Culiacán Sinaloa made Juan Carlos Razo, known as “Don Cheto”, cry after the culichi sang a corrido that recalls the migrant history of the radio and television host. This during the quarterfinals of the musical reality show ” Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.

The corrido composed by Raúl recalls part of the events that “Don Cheto” had to go through to reach the United States, since he had to leave his ranch and cross the border to find his parents with great difficulty.

“There is a story behind the character, there are many things that do not appear on TV and that people do not know yet.”

“There is another life under that mustache and although the hair was not white, he had to get used to wearing a hat and being that ranch man to look great”

“With great pride he says that he is from Michoacán, although from a very humble ranch, know that he was not very good in the fields, nor for school, but his mother wanted him to look for life and continue studying, while he went and looked for him in the gabacho, with his grandmother he was in charge”.

“But it is that sometimes what was planned never comes out at 15 years old he had to leave the ranch, they threw him down the hill walking, then they put him in a trunk. And when he saw the light again he was waiting to see it come, but to his bad luck it was the migra and they left him locked up, “sang the young man in the corrido.

After finishing the first part of the corrido, Don Cheto was somewhat surprised and moved because, although he did not know that the corrido was for him, the lyrics seemed familiar to him.

At the request of the other judges because the young man from Culiacan will sing the rest of the run. Raúl agreed and continued with the lyrics.

In this second part, the young man recounted what the first moments of the now driver in the United States were like, and how he got involved in the entertainment world.

Due to the feeling that Raúl printed in the corrido, the other judges, Carolina Ross, Ana Bárbara, Luis Alfonso Partida “El Yaki”, and Pepe Garza, shed tears. Well, they recognized the talent of the young man who is capable of illustrating with great feeling the difficulties that Don Cheto went through in a corrido.