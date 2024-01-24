Stevan Riaño Cepeda, the young man from Bogotá who was detained for a week at the Cancun International Airport, is already returning to Colombia. This was confirmed by Riaño's family to EL TIEMPO on the night of this Wednesday, January 24.

“He is completely destroyed. He is super tired, he is very exhausted, he lost a lot of terrible weight. He is very tired, but very happy to return home”reported Gina Rincón, his sister-in-law, in a conversation with this newspaper.

Riaño's departure from Mexican territory occurred after his family renounced the appeal for protection they presented in recent days.

