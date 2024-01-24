You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Stevan Riaño, a young Colombian who was detained in Cancún.
Courtesy of EL TIEMPO
Stevan Riaño, a young Colombian who was detained in Cancun.
Stevan Riaño's family confirms to EL TIEMPO that he is currently on a return plane.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Stevan Riaño Cepeda, the young man from Bogotá who was detained for a week at the Cancun International Airport, is already returning to Colombia. This was confirmed by Riaño's family to EL TIEMPO on the night of this Wednesday, January 24.
“He is completely destroyed. He is super tired, he is very exhausted, he lost a lot of terrible weight. He is very tired, but very happy to return home”reported Gina Rincón, his sister-in-law, in a conversation with this newspaper.
Riaño's departure from Mexican territory occurred after his family renounced the appeal for protection they presented in recent days.
ADVANCE
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Young #man #Bogotá #returns #Colombia #detained #airport #Mexico #days
Leave a Reply