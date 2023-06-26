A scandal broke out at the Jiangxi Industrial Polytechnic College, in the southeastern province of China, when a young man found a rat’s head in his lunch.

The moment the unpleasant morsel appeared on his plate, the student took photos and videos of it and complained to the cafeteria staff who insisted that it was duck neck meat.

This despite the fact that tiny teeth can be seen in the photos that circulated on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Receive instantly on your WhatsApp, for free, all the trending, curious, funny and incredible news. join here

The case escalated quickly and due to its virality the authorities had to intervene. According to ‘CNN’, this is not the first time something like this has happened, as there has been talk of contaminated baby milk powder and “sewer oil”, recycled oil contaminated with food waste or even wastewater.

It may interest you: (Yeferson Cossio was upset with a restaurant that served him food with worms)

For this reason, the regulations have been tightened, which seems to have pushed the dining room workers and the institution to lie. Even, the student himself who found the rat’s head on his plate had to correct himself.

But according to university students, the stall in question functioned normally after the incident, although few ate there, reports ‘What’s on Weibo’.

The piece of meat was mixed in with the rest of the food. The young man recorded it and took some photos. Photo: Screenshot 墙内笔记

However, the evidence was already on the internet and the noise began to grow, some used the Chinese social network to mock, while others expressed their outrage at the obvious lie.

It was so much so the Jiangxi government announced on June 10 that it had launched an investigation into the incident, with a working group joined by officials from education, public security and market supervision authorities.

A week later, the team concluded that it was not a piece of duck neck, and that the local market supervision office and the school had reached an “erroneous conclusion” for not having investigated “diligently”, confirming that it was the head of a rodent according to ‘CNN’.

The canteen’s license has been revoked and the company that runs it has received a maximum penalty under food safety laws, according to the local government statement.

However, as the ‘What’s on Weibo’ portal mentions, users of the social network point out that the most important thing is to know what happened to the rest of the rodent and if everyone who ate at the cafeteria on June 1 consumed rat meat unknowingly.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO