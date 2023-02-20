United States.- An unusual case went viral on social networks, after a young man fell asleep wearing contact lenses. Mike Krumholz, 21, he lost his vision to a rare flesh-eating parasite after leaving contact lenses in while sleeping.

The young man from Florida, in the United States, decided to take a 40 minute nap after a busy day at work babysitting.

In its seven years of using contact lensesMike was no stranger to contracting strange eye infections or “pink eye” if you forgot to take them off.

But you never thought you would be diagnosed with acanthamoeba keratitis, a rare flesh-eating parasite that feeds on his right eye. The young man explained that he had never felt such pain in his life.

“The pain is more from the back of my eye, all the way up (from the back of my head) and down (to my forehead). It’s like a constant shock, it’s constant pain.”

He added that he is tolerant of pain, but has been screaming in pain. The first two weeks he was diagnosed with this and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only one in 33 cases per million contact lens wearers, are diagnosed with the rare acanthamoeba keratitis.

Serious infection can be mistaken for something more common. Although Mike first got his contacts in just before Christmas, it took more than a month and seven medical professionals to receive the correct diagnosis, which was detrimental to the recovery of his eye.

Mike was correctly diagnosed at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, underwent photodynamic therapy (which is also used with cancer patients) with conjunctival flap surgery in which the surgeons take the “white” from Mike’s eye and they place it over his pupil to give him a chance to fight off the parasite.

However, the college student currently has no vision in his right eye, except for a “black and gray flicker” with which he compared it to static from a television. And because the parasites eat much of his eye, the future of Mike’s vision isn’t bright.

Mike awaits a transplant with which he could recover at least 50% of his vision. Mike is now busy raising awareness on social media about how dangerous it can be to leave contact lenses in while you sleep, or even shower in them.