The Good End took place carried out during the last days in Mexico. Although many enjoyed the discounts we found during this period, others realized a series of errors. In this way, one particular case went viral, since a young woman exposed Liverpool for wanting to sell a pair of pants at a price they shouldn’t have.

A few days ago, a young woman known as Lizeth Camacho shared a video on her TikTok profile, where she points out that in Liverpool they were selling products with false discounts. Here we can see the girl trying to buy a pair of pants for $1,099 pesos, to which a discount would be applied for Buen Fin, leaving it at only $749 pesos.

However, the girl noticed that there was a label that mentioned that the original price of the pants was $749 pesos. Thus, It was made clear that Liverpool tried to deceive its customers by raising the price of a product during the Buen Fin, in order to apply a discount and sell this object as it was ready before this discount period. This is what Camacho commented:

“See how they scam you at Buen Fin, here this is the price of the pants and it had a label covering it, according to this it was the new price and here it had the discount on this price, but my mother realized it so they are going to make it the discount on the real thing, so when you buy, check your things now at Buen Fin.”

Realizing this, Camacho and his mother spoke to the people of Liverpool, and They managed to apply the Buen Fin discount to the original $749 pesosso you did get a worthwhile deal, and you didn’t just pay the right price disguised as a discount.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Multiple companies and stores that participate in periods such as Buen Fin and Black Friday have used the same tactic so as not to lose money during this season of sales. However, the public is aware of this, so they take every discount with a grain of salt, and do the necessary research to make the discounts and sales genuine.

However, the opposite cases also occur, where employees make mistakes, and prices are ridiculously low. The good thing is that, in most of these cases, this is respected, and we see how someone buys an iPhone 15 for only $200 pesos. On related topics, these are the best deals on games that Amazon has for Buen Fin. Likewise, these are the discounted toys for Buen Fin on Amazon.

Editor’s Note:

You always have to be on top of everything, especially during this time of year. Many stores decide to increase the price of a product overnight, only to apply a discount that could catch more than one person off guard. However, there is always a way to discover these deceptions.

Via: Lizeth Camacho