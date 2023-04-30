Mason Dark, a 16-year-old teenagerparticipated in a challenge that went viral on the TikTok application, which he was trying to spray a highly flammable spray paint onto a lighter. The events occurred in North Carolina, in the United States.

This challenge ended in the explosion of the lighter that affected Dark’s body, since He has burns on 75% of his body.



Moments after the young man caught fire, he jumped into a river to put out the flames, however, the burns are seriousaccording to the news portal wral.

It was the young man’s parents who heard the explosion of the can and helped him. He then was rushed to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, where he underwent surgery for his third-degree burns.

“The way it looked when those kids saw it when it first came in, to how it looks now, it’s 100 times different,” he told wral Holli Dark, mother of the young man.

The family created a GoFundMe to receive donations that will monopolize the medical expenses and others that are necessary for the recovery of Dark.

“We thank everyone for your thoughts, prayers, support and love,” Dark’s grandmother said on the fundraising page. Until now have raised $20,000 and her goal is to reach $25,000 dollars.

