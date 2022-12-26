You would think that Christmas is characterized by joy and empathy. But For some young people, it seems, the Christmas spirit vanished when they were confronted by uniformed policemen. Instead of following the orders of the authorities, they ended up in serious trouble.

About noon on December 25, They were mobilizing on a busy road in the city of Córdoba, Argentina, when they were required at a checkpoint. Despite the stop signal, the Volkswagen Gol Trend continued on its way.

According to a video recorded by the co-pilot, the police officers stood in front of the car and urged them to get out. “What’s up? What crime? Let us go, we are not doing anything wrong,” the woman said in complete disbelief.

(You can read: The mysterious ‘Taured Man’ who disturbed the authorities and was a legend).

In addition, he tried to calm the young driver: “We are not doing anything wrong, Coral. What are we doing? Coral, don’t get out of the car because it’s dangerous and they could do something to us”.

Coral, in a moment of euphoria, took the wheel and accelerated while the uniformed men looked at him in astonishment. As long as they did not escape, the policemen grabbed the hood of the vehicle to the uproar of the other citizens.

Of course, the driver did not care about the screams of the authorities; he dragged them several meters. “Boludo, stop,” ordered the co-pilot after seeing the seriousness of the situation. “You are going to kill them!” she implored.

(You can read: Argentina that showed its breasts in Qatar denounces that it was expelled from a beach).

In a quick action, police reinforcements arrived at the scene. A patrol blocked the passage of the car, so the young man had no choice but to stop. Right now, The uniformed officer he had dragged threw a fist at the panoramic glass with such force that, as recorded on video, he broke it.

They ordered them to open the doors of the car and, without saying a word, one of the policemen pounced on the 20-year-old driver to try to get him out, while his partner who had been dragged also hit him a few times.

The resistance did not help. The boy was violently removed from the wheel, thrown to the ground and handcuffed.as recorded by a passerby who could only say: “Merry Christmas!”

What happened to the driver?

The Argentine was identified as Lautaro Ordónez, 20, who was accompanied by Abril Aresca (21) and Tiziana Aresca (19). The Córdoba Police confirmed that the three people, before being detained at the checkpoint, were doing dangerous maneuvers on the avenue, such as zigzagging.

The pilot underwent a breathalyzer test, but the results will be kept confidential as part of the judicial process to which he will be subjected.

“Once the troops were able to stop the vehicle and get these people out of the car, who did not want to get out, they proceeded to the apprehension and transfer to the city Courts. They remained at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office, accused of the crimes of resisting authority and injuries,” said Commissioner Víctor Di Stéfano, deputy general director of security for Córdoba Capital Norte, for the local media outlet ‘Infobae’.

(Also: On video: Police manage to kill a thief who attacks him with a gun in Medellín).

🚗🚨 100 METERS WITH TWO POLICE OFFICERS IN THE HOOD

– A Gol Trend accelerated when three troops had stopped it for a breathalyzer control

– One of the officers was injured and three young people were arrested

📍 Cordoba pic.twitter.com/0TVnUBsfgd — Via Szeta (@mauroszeta) December 26, 2022

As explained by the authorities, the policemen who climbed on the hood to try to contain it had to be hospitalized, since they resulted in trauma to their lower limbs. “Although their lives are not in danger, they have not yet been discharged,” said the commissioner.

As read in the Penal Code of Argentina, subjects who resist authority may be imprisoned from one month to one year. Although the penalty can be increased up to six years in prison in the event that “it is committed by a meeting of more than three people” or “if the offender puts his hands on authority.”

You can also read:

– Penile implant: the operation that would have been done by Vicente Fernández Jr.

– Colombian doctor, sentenced in Russia for medication against drowsiness.

– They vandalize a mural of Leo Messi with the world cup.

– He despised his Christmas gift and did not notice how valuable it was inside.

SEBASTIAN GARCIA C.

Trends WEATHER