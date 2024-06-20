In case of Edwin Silvestre “N”a 35-year-old man reported as disappeared after a night at the “Tapanko” bar in the straight line Cholula, Pueblahad a tragic outcome.

Police sources confirmed that Edwin was the victim of a run overdying due to the accident.

The last time Edwin was seen alive was on June 15, when he left the “Tapanko” bar. He was wearing a light gray thin sweater shirt, blue jeans, a military green strap watch, and black tennis shoes.

When he did not return home, his family began an intense search, going to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Puebla (FGE) to file a disappearance report.

The investigation was opened under the folder FGEP/CDI/FEIDDFPDCP/DESAPARECIDOS.BI/000941/2024, and the Person Search Commission of the State of Puebla also issued a search form.

However, it was not until June 19 that Edwin’s family managed to locate his body at the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

The police report indicates that Edwin died on Sunday on the side of the Recta a Cholula, between Luis Echeverría and Lázaro Cárdenas streets.

State highway experts carried out the corresponding procedures in the morning, recording Edwin as unknown number 22 due to the lack of identification at the time of discovery.

Authorities are searching for the person responsible, whose vehicle fascia was found at the accident site, providing a crucial clue for his identification.