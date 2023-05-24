Argentina.- A young man got angry because he wanted to pay half the price for whiskey and ended up crashing his truck against the premises in Argentina.

The events occurred during the early hours of May 21 in the town of Orense, Tres Arroyos, in Buenos Aires.

The young man crashed into the “La Palma” bowling alley after they did not want to sell him a bottle of whiskey at the price he suggested.

The 26-year-old man began to recriminate the price of whiskey and physically and verbally assault local employees.

The situation escalated and security personnel removed the young man local trucker, which caused his anger even more.

A statement from the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) was released on social networks.

After an altercation, the young man got into his truck and began to reverse to ram the vehicle into the building. on several occasions and before everyone’s eyes.

“This type of act continues to surprise us and We cannot ignore these behaviors that are a clear example of road violence. Grabbing a truck, driving it after having drunk alcohol and putting it on its butt to crash in front of it not only puts your life at risk but also that of others. Having a driver on public roads with this type of attitude is a danger for everyone,” said Pablo Martínez Carignano, director of the National Road Safety Agency.