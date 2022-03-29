Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A young motorcyclist lost his life in a strong crash occurred in the streets of the Benito Juárez neighborhood in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on Monday night.

This accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Agustín Melgar and Pedro Infante streets. The vehicles involved are a gray Nissan March car and a green and black Italika DM200 motorcycle.

The young man was identified as Jesús Manuel “N”, 29, who was a resident of the Juárez neighborhood. Relatives of the unfortunate arrived, who with great pain hugged the young man.

An unofficial version indicates that the car came from Calle Infante from east to west and the motorcycle from Calle Melgar from north to south, but the authority did not confirm details at the scene.

Police and municipal traffic arrived at the site, who guarded the area, waiting for the staff of the South Zone Vice Prosecutor’s Office.