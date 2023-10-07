Hikers discovered the body of a 24-year-old man at the foot of the Alpspitze on Friday. The police assume a mountain accident. What exactly happened is still unclear.

Clouds move over the summit of the Alpspitze in the Wetterstein Mountains. (archive image) Image: dpa

AA 24-year-old had an accident in the Bavarian Alps for reasons that are still unclear. Hikers discovered the body on Friday afternoon in the scree field at the foot of the Alpspitze mountain, as the police in Garmisch-Partenkirchen announced on Saturday. She assumes a mountain accident. Officials from the Alpine Task Force of the Upper Bavaria South Police took over the investigation into the exact nature of the accident and asked for information from witnesses.

The hikers discovered the accident victim on their descent from Osterfelderkopf towards Hochalm, the police said. The body was recovered by the mountain rescue service and the police Alpine task force.

The 24-year-old comes from the Altötting district. The police assume that he had an accident on Thursday or Friday morning.