Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 19:45

A 22-year-old young man was stabbed to death after reacting to a robbery in a region close to Estação da Luz, in the center of São Paulo, in the early hours of this Sunday, 10. According to information from the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo, the crime It reportedly occurred around 3 am, when a group of five friends were on Florêncio de Abreu Street and were approached by five robbers.

In addition to the stabbing, the suspects took cell phones and bicycles from the other victims.

The Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) was called to respond to the incident. Exams were requested from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and the case was registered as a robbery in the 8th DP (Brás).

The Civil Police also reported that they were “carrying out efforts to identify and arrest those involved” in the young man’s death.

Recent security problems in the center of São Paulo have affected the lives of residents and businesses in the region.

Among the cases that drew attention recently, about a week ago, the well-known Bar Brahma was the target of a stone attack after patrons reacted to an attempted theft.

On Saturday, the 9th, federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) suffered an attempted robbery, which resulted in the glass of the car she was in breaking.

