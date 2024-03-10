Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 15:20

A 25-year-old man died after being electrocuted on Saturday night, the 9th, during a storm at a music festival in Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of Rio. According to witnesses, João Vinícius Ferreira Simões received an electric shock when he was near a trailer sandwich in the event's food area.

The case occurred during the edition of I Wanna Be Tour, festival organized by production company 30e, in Riocentro. The information about the young man's death was released by CBN radio and confirmed by Estadão. The management of Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital said that João arrived at the unit still in cardiorespiratory arrest, but did not resist.

The electrical discharge that resulted in the young man's death occurred shortly after 10pm, according to witnesses interviewed by Estadão. One of them stated that, after the victim was electrocuted, a festival team quickly went to the scene, but appeared to not know how to deal with the situation.

“They didn’t know how to act, so much so that the person who tried to perform the resuscitation maneuver on the boy was a boy who was at the show,” Architecture and Urban Planning student Vinicius de Oliveira Bragança, 33, told Estadão.

He claims the young man was taken to an ambulance after about five minutes. After the episode, the concern was that other people would also be electrocuted, as the area was not promptly isolated by the organization.

“The food truck was on a sidewalk, and the wiring that powered all the food trucks ran along the curb. With the rain, the water submerged all these wires,” she said. “I was worried, because if one person had already suffered an electrical shock, other people who were there, ordering snacks, buying and eating, could certainly suffer from the electrical shock.”

Not knowing what to do, he says he started shouting at the crowd to stay away from the food trucks, but said it was difficult to make himself understood in the crowd. Vinicius said that, after a while, the area where the discharge occurred was isolated in an improvised way, using trash cans.

Head of Growth Marketing, Raphaela Rangel, 30 years old, was in a nearby food truck when João was electrocuted. “It was raining a lot, it was already at the end of the penultimate show of the night,” she said. “So we took shelter in the food trucks because the only tent at the event couldn’t accommodate space.”

According to her, there was a rush after the episode and the festival organizers took a long time to take the step of surrounding the place. When she found herself in the middle of that situation, Raphaela states that she decided to leave, just to be safe, without waiting for the last attraction. “It was reckless for the festival’s production team to have chosen to continue even after the fatality.”

On social media, many users complained about the event's infrastructure. The night of shows was marked by heavy rain in Rio. The last performance, by the band Simple Plan, was delayed due to weather conditions. Among the event's attractions were also national bands, such as Fresno and NX Zero, as well as singer Pitty.

In its first edition, the I Wanna Be Tour festival closes the concert season this Sunday, the 10th, in Belo Horizonte. In addition to Rio de Janeiro, the artists have already visited São Paulo, Curitiba and Recife.

Questioned by Estadão Regarding what happened, 30e, the company that produces the festival, did not comment until the publication of this report. To date, there has also been no statement on social media or the official channels of the company and I Wanna Be Tour.

In a statement, Riocentro stated that it “deeply regrets what happened and informs that the young man was immediately rescued by the rescue team hired by the event organizer and responsible for the infrastructure, who took him to the hospital”. “The convention center administration is closely monitoring the case with the organization, so that the family receives all necessary assistance,” he said.

In November last year, student Ana Clara Benevides, aged 23, died after falling ill during a concert by singer Taylor Swift at the Nilton Santos Stadium, Engenhão, also in Rio. At the time, Tickets for Fun, responsible for organizing the show in Brazil, was criticized for organizational problems and the ban on fans bringing their own water to the stadium, a measure later revised by the company.