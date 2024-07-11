Home page World

From: Celine Gomez

25-year-old dies after contracting the amoeba Naegleria fowleri. © IMAGO / Science Photo Library

A 25-year-old man was killed while swimming in a lake. When he complained of headaches and nausea, his condition continued to worsen.

Tiberias – A young Israeli man’s seemingly harmless jump into the water ended in death at the beginning of July. The 25-year-old contracted meningitis caused by an amoeba after swimming in the Sea of ​​Galilee in Israel.

As the Times of Israel reported that the parasite entered the body through the water and initially caused flu-like symptoms. When he was admitted to hospital last week, any help came too late and he died shortly afterwards from the serious consequences. In Great Britain, 80 people in a petting zoo also infected with a parasite, However, the infected people got off lightly.

Parasite causes fatal meningitis: fever, headache and vomiting are the symptoms

Shortly after the 25-year-old went swimming, he began to suffer from fever, headache and vomiting. After his condition continued to deteriorate, he was admitted to Sharon Hospital on Tuesday (July 4) and then to Beilinson Hospital, where he is currently being treated, according to the Times of Israel eventually died.

“From the moment he was admitted to the hospital, the medical teams did everything at their disposal, including medication, treatments and surgical interventions, to save the patient’s life, but his condition continued to deteriorate,” the hospital explains, according to Times of Israel. This is only the second documented case of this kind in Israel, Beilinson Hospital told the Israeli daily on Sunday (July 7).

Infection with “brain-eating amoeba” is fatal in 97 percent of cases: What holidaymakers should look out for

The amoeba Naegleria fowleri is often known as the “brain-eating amoeba” because it can cause fatal brain infections. “Naegleria infections are all associated with bathing, especially diving, in warm (over 30 °C) freshwater,” reports the Robert Koch Institute. You can also come into contact with a parasite through food, A family recently became ill with a dangerous parasite.

An infection with the “brain-eating amoeba” is extremely rare, but usually ends tragically. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 29 people in the United States were infected with this pathogen between 2013 and 2022, with the fatality rate being around 97 percent.

In order to avoid becoming infected with the parasite, holidaymakers should refrain from swimming and from unchlorinated or insufficiently chlorinated waters and pools. “At temperatures above 30 ° Celsius, a Naegleria contamination should be expected,” warns the Robert Koch Institute.

