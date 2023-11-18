Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/18/2023 – 15:37

Student Ana Clara Benevides Machado, aged 23, died on Friday night (17) during a concert by American singer Taylor Swift, at the Engenhão stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. The causes of death have not yet been clarified. The show took place during a period of strong heat in several states across the country. Yesterday morning, the thermal sensation approached 60° in the city of Rio.

The state governor, Cláudio Castro, informed that the Civil Police opened an investigation to investigate the case. He also ordered the installation of drinking fountains, with free water supply, inside the Engenhão stadium. The venue will host two other shows by the singer, this Saturday (18) and Sunday (19).

“I ordered the State Procon to immediately investigate, together with the event organizers, the reasons for the restriction on water entry into the Nilton Santos stadium. For the next two days of shows, the organization instructed the organizing company to install more drinking fountains inside Engenhão and, mainly, to allow access to empty plastic bottles, without caps, to serve as refills”, stated Castro, in a note.

The governor also announced the distribution of mineral water around the stadium, the presence of more ambulances to serve the public and the use of fire trucks to throw water on the public, in order to reduce the heat.

Videos are circulating on the internet in which singer Taylor Swift paused the show and asked that some people have access to water. “They need water, right there. They are holding a phone to say this. Sorry, but it’s really hot, so if they’re saying they need water, they really do. We have to get it to them.”

This Saturday, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, ordered the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) to adopt immediate measures to demand that events guarantee consumer health safety, including access to water. On the social network

On the same platform, the company organizing the show, Tickets For Fun, lamented the student’s death and said that she was attended to by firefighters immediately after feeling ill. The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, informed that the city hall ordered entry to the stadium to be brought forward by one hour, in addition to the increase in water distribution points, and also in the number of brigade members and ambulances.

Taylor Swift spoke out about what happened on Instagram. She said she was “devastated” by what happened and stated that this would be the last thing she would think of when she decided to bring the tour to Brazil.

* Collaborated with Sayonara Moreno, from Rádio Nacional