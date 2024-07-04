A tragedy occurred last Monday in the city of Fasano, Italy, when Clelia Ditano, a 25-year-old woman, died after falling down the elevator shaft of the building where she lived.

Clelia was waiting in front of her apartment when the elevator doors opened before the cabin arrived. Unaware of the danger, she took a step forward and fell into the void, suffering a fatal fall of four stories. She was found dead by her father in the elevator cabin, 15 meters from where she fell.

Young man dies in elevator. Photo:Social networks Share

He died when he hit the roof of the elevator, and investigators believe the automatic safety locks that keep the doors closed until the elevator arrives failed.

According to local press, Clelia was waiting for the lift to descend from her flat to the ground floor. When the doors opened, the young woman fell into the lift shaft, stopping on the roof of the cabin, which was on the first floor.

Clelia’s body was discovered by her father, who, worried, went to the building, called his daughter’s phone and heard the bell coming from the elevator. “I immediately knew something had happened”he commented.

“She was a happy girl. She had many dreams, like getting her driver’s license and being independent. And, of course, getting married. Now those dreams have faded away.”

Clelia Ditano Photo:Instagram Share

A neighbour added: “We assume the locking system failed as the door should only open when the cabin is on that floor.”

Clelia worked as a cleaner in several inns in the region. Hours before her death, Clelia had posted a selfie on social media wearing a black dress. A friend shared an emotional message: “This is how I want to remember you, dancing under the speakers with our favorite music. We lived through many things, you were a great friend in every way.”

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from O Globo do Brasil (GDA) and reviewed by a journalist and an editor.