Keylor Elí Gamboa Muñoz, 19, was killed by an assailant while trying to defend his girlfriend. I knowAccording to relatives, the thief tried to abuse the young woman. The event occurred in the Pinto neighborhood in San Pedro de Montes de Oca in Costa Rica.

(Also read: Young man drags the police who arrested him and then receives a beating from them)

“Apparently he tried to abuse his girlfriend (the assailant) so we want justice for that,” Jorge Gamboa, the young man’s uncle, told local media.

His relatives remember him as a well-mannered and studious young man, without bad behavior.

Just last week, Keylor received his bachelor’s degree and his mother graduated as an accounting clerk.. The family insists that he was a studious young man like those close to him.

Local media reported that both Keylor and his girlfriend were at a bus stop when the thief arrived. The neighbors heard screams but the number of cars parked in the middle of the street made it impossible to see what was happening.

“The couple, apparently, were returning from the Zapote festivities that began this Sunday, where they also celebrated the academic victories they had obtained. The attack occurred at 12:45 am this Monday,” reported La Teja.

The authorities found the suspect; It is a 34-year-old subject named Cepeda, who was injured in the chest as a result of the struggle with Keylor, who died from a stab wound to the neck. This subject is in police custody at the Calderón Guardia hospital.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from La Teja