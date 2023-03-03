“I was sexually abused by administrators and students,” says Juan Manuel Rodríguez, a young student who went to social networks to denounce the humiliation of which he was the victim during a ‘hazing’.

The case has been widely publicized and has Autonomous University of Nuevo León, Mexicoin the crosshairs, since it has not been pronounced, despite the fact that Rodríguez has sent them several letters explaining the situation.

According to his testimony, he entered as a member of the tuna musical group of the institution: “After going to the first gig, they told me that they would welcome all the newbies.”

‘I was hurt irreparably’

Once he arrived at what appeared to be a celebration, they blindfolded him for a moment, took him to a cubicle and forced him to remove his clothes. “I came to appreciate around me my colleagues from the Faculty of Law and Criminology and some from the Faculty of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering”.

The young man refused to agree to the claims of those who were there, so he he was severely beaten while others sexually abused him.

(Keep reading: Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin denied parole.)

“They hurt me irreparably. In these acts, administrators and students are involved. After that, my life was never the same again, ”he stated in his story that has earned him thousands of views on digital platforms.

Upon inquiring, he identified one of the men who had sexually assaulted him: “He is the son of the head of the Faculty’s Criminal Justice Clinic.” Besides, The person in charge of the tuna group would be the nephew of a politician who would be related to a network of corruption within the university.

Rodríguez has called on the rector of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, the governor of the state of Nuevo León and the head of the Prosecutor’s Office to attend to his complaints and investigate why the institution has not acted upon learning of the issue.

“We need to review how many cases of sexual abuse and harassment are presented in our faculty and continue to go unpunished to this day. I raise my voice for all those who have been abused in the classroom and for all of us who feel wronged by people who say they love our institution, but only damage the prestige of our alma mater”, said the young man.

(Also read: After 20 years of beating and humiliating her husband, the woman was sentenced to prison).

By making the complaint public on the Internet, the Mexican has received messages of encouragement and from other students who have also been abused during ‘hazing’. The Autonomous University of Nuevo León remains silent.

You can also read:

– Shock by police officer who killed his ex and took his own life in front of his son.

– Details of the massacre in Boyacá: ex-soldiers would have killed mother, son and neighbor.

– Sergio Vega, husband of Paula Durán, says goodbye to another loved one.

– The dispute between bazuco consumers that ended with a well-known DJ being beheaded.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL