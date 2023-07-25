Felipe Hatab founded 4equity when he realized that money raised in investment rounds was directed towards advertising

Mutual funds generally work by offering cash in exchange for equity stakes. A 4equity – Media Ventures it is a point outside the curve: instead of offering financial resources, it gives companies the opportunity to grow through media and marketing in exchange for shareholding.

According to the CEO and founder of the company, Felipe Hatab, 33 years old, the creation of this business model came about when he observed that most of the money raised in rounds was intended precisely for advertising. The company was officially launched in July 2022.

This type of investment works best for companies that provide services directly to consumers, technically called B2C (“from business to consumer”the acronym in English).

“In B2C, if you are not a marketing expert, you probably won’t understand the business”said Felipe in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power.

The 4equity scheme works as follows:

1 – the company agrees to integrate dividends from the contractor’s shares;

two – create the entire media plan and charge 5% of the negotiation in cash to make initial activities viable;

3 – get in touch with the media partners that will execute the strategies;

4 – the company keeps 20% of the profit promoted by the media actions.

Felipe said that currently the Brazilian marketing market is very concentrated in large corporations. According to him, 70% of the budget for the activity comes from brands such as Ambev It is Bradescoalready consolidated.

With 4equity, the CEO hopes to be able to increase the number of players with participation in this market. “We are surfing this wave of bringing something different to Brazil”reported.

In his view, the company’s biggest differential is that it can be interesting for start-ups without necessarily having available capital for advertising. With the participation in the shares, there is a diversification of the payment.

The payment diversification feature is what most attracts startups to 4equity’s services, said Felipe.



Disclosure/PodSonhar Miguel Carvalho (left) and Felipe Hatab (right) in the PodSonhar recording

STRATEGY VARY WITH THE STAGE

The way marketing is inserted for each contractor works differently depending on how advanced the company is in the market.

Felipe Hatab described how planning is carried out depending on the size of the startup. If it is someone at an early stage, the ideal is to test to find the brand’s audience and find out how the product or service offered will be evaluated.

For the entrepreneur, the best way to experience in the validation state is through the advertisements of the Google and the Goalowner of networks such as Instagram It is Facebook.

According to Felipe, it is common for brands in the beginning of operations to seek sales strategies with big celebrities and internet personalities. This would not be the best option for them. First, you need to know the public to know who is the right person to bring in a campaign like this.

“It’s no use bringing the biggest celebrity in the world, bringing Gusttavo Lima, to your early stage startup [termo em inglês para ‘estágio inicial’]“he declared.

4EQUITY X-RAY