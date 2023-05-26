Ricardo Gottschalk founded Conta Simples with 2 other friends; the platform focuses on issuing corporate cards

Ricardo Gottschalk33 years old, and 2 other friends had passed through fintechs –finance startups. With the experience they developed, they decided to create the Simple Account, a finance management platform for corporate cards. Since its founding in 2018, the company has already received BRL 150 million in investments.

The contributions came in 3 parts. A total of US$ 2.5 million (current quotation: R$ 12.6 million) was invested in a seed round – dedicated to innovation companies at a more advanced stage. Then they got the same amount from the Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator. Finally, BRL 122 million from the JAM fund, from the investor and founder of the dating app TinderJustin Mateen.

In 2021, the company issued 360,000 physical and virtual cards. In almost 5 years of existence, R$ 11 billion were transacted.

One of the main focuses of Conta Simples are startups and also small and medium-sized corporations at the beginning of their careers.“When you are in a company, in a startup, it is growing… there is a business that you no longer operate without a corporate card”said Ricardo Gottschalk in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship.

The program had its 1st live edition this Thursday (May 25, 2023) at Youtube channel of Power360.

The other 2 founders of Simple Account are Rodrigo Tognini It is Fernando Santos. The 1st, like Gottschalk, passed by the giant of vending machines stone. The 2nd, by skyanother reference in the market.

Gottschalk says that entering the financial sector was difficult because it is a sector that concentrates many renowned brands. The competition is already very prepared. Trying to insert yourself among so many consolidated companies is not easy.

The choice to serve small companies and startups with corporate cards was made because Conta Simples considers it to be a huge market, with several segments and with a lot of built-in capacity in each one of them.

After deciding which direction they would take, they listened to potential customers for 6 months to find out what problems the newly founded company should solve. The decision gave the 3 entrepreneurs a direction on where they would take the Simple Account. “That was really cool because we were learning from scratch”, says Gottschalk. At present, one of the bases of fintech It is “customer in 1st place”said the co-founder.

At the beginning of the entrepreneurial journey, they only had 3 software developers. Currently, they have 209 employees. Starting with a reduced team and increasing the team is one of the greatest characteristics of startups.

Gottschalk highlights corporate culture as something important to keep employees united and functional. He reports to be “something that builds over time”. One of the actions taken to consolidate the Simple Account mentality are weekly meetings where the brand’s results are presented.

When they were part of the Y Combinator investment round, they had the opportunity to meet several established names in the market. Example: the founders of the temporary house and apartment rental platform airbnbBrian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk. “We looked and the people we admired were on the other side of the table”said in PodSonhar.

Batches to enroll in Y Combinator’s advisory and investment programs keep getting bigger. In the Simple Account round, around 200 startups were accepted, of which 3 were Brazilian. To see what types of activities are offered by YC, just click here.

