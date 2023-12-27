Genoa – Franklin Jair Choez Moreira's parentsthe twenty-seven year old who died on the morning of Boxing Day when he fell into the Bisagno river bed from the parapet of Corso Galliera, have asked the Prosecutor's Office to order the autopsy on her son's body. They did so through a request, filed this afternoon by their lawyers to the deputy prosecutor Stefano Puppo. Magistrate on duty on the morning of December 26, when the young man's lifeless body was spotted by a passer-by in the stream. Franklin was the couple's only child.

The lawyers Paola Rossi and Paolo De Bellis brought the parents' requests to the Prosecutor's Office, which were actually very simple: ask for an autopsy to clarify your son's condition and the reasons for what happened, e view the video from the surveillance camera which filmed Franklin climbing onto the wall and losing his balance, falling backwards for approximately 7 metres.

Franklin Jair Choez Moreira

Without, at least this is what the video analyzed by the police officers shows, there were no other people present.

In the meantime, new details emerge about the evening that preceded the twenty-seven-year-old's death. And on his figure, remembered by many friends in these hours. «On the evening of the 25th Frank was at Mako with his work colleagues: he was a manager at the Old Wild Westin San Fruttuoso – says Alberto, a friend of Choez – Once the evening was over he went back home.”



Police cars in Corso Galliera

The parents would have spoken to the friend who had brought him back to Marassi, near where he lived, around 6 in the morning. And he told them that Franklin was not drunk. Detail that mother and father want to explore further, given that in the surveillance camera video the twenty-seven year old was filmed walking with an uncertain step. Without excluding the possibility that he may have been surprised by an illness.

«Frank was passionate about football, he was a Juventus fan, and by nature, so much so that he loved trekking – continues Alberto – With his smile and his positivity, cheerfulness, he was liked by everyone, he would come and you knew it would be a nice evening» .



The spot where the tragedy occurred

He had attended the Marco Polo hotel institute. Then the summer seasons in the private beach bar of the historic Imperiale Palace Hotel in Santa Margherita. And now the adventure in the restaurant chain. «At work he was a war machine, if he had to complete a task he gave one hundred percent and completed it – concludes the friend – As in work, as in life. He told me about his future projectsput something aside to move house, while still living in Genoa.”