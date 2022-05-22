Sinaloa.- It was at 10:50 a.m. this Sunday, May 22, that A vehicle White Chevrolet Lebaron, which was driven by a young man, lost control when it was circulating along Pedro Infante Boulevard, from east to west, which crashed into the retaining wall which is in front of Congress of the State of Sinaloa.

Immediately, elements of Civil Protection and a group of volunteer rescuers as well as road agents were transferred to attend to the victim who was driving said unit, which resulted in injuries to various parts of his body and head.

According to information from the authorities, it was said that the impact occurred when the driver lost control of the car when he was driving along Pedro Infante Avenue a few meters from the congress, where he hit the retaining wall, seriously injuring who said His name is Arturo, 21 years old, residing in the town of La Guasima, and he also reported that he was on his way home when the accident occurred.