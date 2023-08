A young woman went viral on social networks for having climbed without shoes on the stage where the singer William Luna was performing to give him a hug. All of this occurred on the 241st anniversary of Tarapoto, in the region of San Martin.

In the video, which has become popular in the TikTok, it is seen that the woman climbs onto the stage, hugs the singer and then takes photos with him.

#Young #man #climbs #stage #shoes #hug #William #Luna #Tarapoto