A man, identified by authorities as Justin Mohn was arrested during the night of this Tuesday, January 31, in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, by the murder of his father.

The authorities were informed of the case because the alleged perpetrator He uploaded a 14-minute video to the YouTube platform in which he could see how he beheaded his father. In the recording, the subject maintained, as he stated, a plastic bag with the decapitated head of his father, Michael Mohn, 68 years old.

According to the media The nationfrom Argentina, the recording was published during more than six hours on the website until authorities asked the social network services to remove the clip.

The video, which was shared on the night of Tuesday, January 31, by the 32-year-old man, was titled 'Call to Arms for American Patriots.'

There, the alleged perpetrator of the crime gave a speech for 14 minutes. In his words, according to the American media Daily Mailproclaimed himself as a Messiah and stated that many wanted him as president. Likewise, he criticized the government decisions of the current US president, Joe Biden, and asked “fight” against irregular immigration, which he described as “the cancer of the country.”

Mohn was found almost 100 kilometers away while trying to escape the state.

This is Chief Mike Mohn, a federal employee for over 20 years and my father

The aforementioned media explained that, after finishing the speech in which he maintained that “violence is the only solution to federal betrayal,” Mohn can be seen holding his father's head in a plastic bag and then state: “This is Chief Mike Mohn, a federal employee for more than 20 years and my father. Now he's in hell for eternity like traitor to his country.”

The American media has not been able to confirm so far whether or not the victim was a federal employee.

Justin Mohn was arrested early this Wednesday, January 31, and was charged with first degree murder, corpse abuse and intentional possession of a criminal instrument.

Apparently, as read in the first reports from the authorities shared by the media Fox 29the victim was beheaded inside his home located in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania.

According to the police officer in this area, Peter Feeney, quoted by Fox, the man was arrested two hours from the crime scene near Fort Indiantown Gap, in Lebanon County.

“Our officers are transporting him back. He will go to our station, they will process him, he will be fingerprinted, photographed and then He will be transported to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.“Feeney explained.

As reported News 6the network's local news outlet ABCMohn was found almost 100 kilometers away while I was trying to escape the state.

