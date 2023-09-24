Yahaira Plasencia He has a large number of fans thanks to his musical career. The singer performed last weekend at a well-known university, he sang several of his songs and interacted with his fans; However, it was not expected that, in the middle of her presentation, a young man would carry out the action of allegedly ‘asking her to marry him’.

The event occurred last Saturday, September 23. Yahaira arrived at the campus of the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC) to give a concert, regarding ‘University Week’. At one point, a young man came up on stage and danced with the singer to the famous theme from the film. ‘And where are the blondes?’ Later, a romantic song played, the man knelt down and made the gesture with his hand to take out a ring as he headed to Plasencia. The event took the interpreter by surprise, who only managed to laugh, while the audience screamed with her excitement.