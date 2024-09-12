A teenager He was 17 years old arrested in Polk County, Floridais accused of murder his motherCatherine Griffith, 39. In February 2023, the teenager had already deprived his father of his life in Oklahoma during a fight, claiming self-defense.

According to authorities, the teenager called 911 on Sunday afternoon, reporting a fight with his mother in which she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

The young man explained to the officers that during the altercation her mother fell on the kniferesulting in a fatal neck wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses and a neighbor of the Griffith family confirmed that there was indeed a verbal argument between the young man and his mother before he dragged her by the hair and she begged for her life. The medical examiner determined that the injury was not accidental.

In February 2024, the young man had already threatened to his mother with kill herfinally took his life last Sunday.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the young man “It is a violent predator that He has killed his father and his mother”; and promised that he would be kept apart from society.

The investigation into his father’s case in Oklahoma concluded that the shooting was possibly self-defense, so no charges were filed at the time. He currently faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and violating a no-contact order.