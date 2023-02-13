A 17-year-old teenager was arrested this Monday morning (13), after throwing homemade bombs at a state school in Monte Mor, in the interior of São Paulo. The Vista Alegre Municipal School also operates in the same location.

The young man was dressed in black and had a red sash with a Nazi symbol on his arm. A hatchet and Molotov cocktails were found on him.

A Military police was triggered by neighbors of the school who saw the young man throwing the bombs at the school and he was arrested around 8:40 am.

The teenager threw two Molotov cocktails at the facade of the Professor Antonio Sproesser State School, but, fortunately, no one was injured and the damage to the building was minimal. Classes were suspended for the morning shift and around 300 students were dismissed.

It is still unclear what connection the young man has with the attacked educational establishment. A video circulates on social media of the teenager walking around the attacked school.

young man left letter

A letter was found in the teenager’s house confirming the planning of the attack. “That Vista Alegre is going to look sad,” he wrote.

He also stated in the material found by the Police that he is a person “motivated by hatred and resentment”, and that he lived “abandoned, alone, without friends and family and ready to die”. The motive for the attack is still being investigated.