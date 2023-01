How did you feel about the content of this article?

Security forces in France. | Photo: EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

A young Franco-Spanish man, 26 years old, accused the French police of having caused him to lose a testicle due to a blow he received in the groin while photographing the demonstration against the pension reform on January 19 in Paris.

According to the EFE agency, his lawyer, Lucie Simon, the young man will file a lawsuit for “voluntary violence that causes mutilation” by a person in charge of public power. According to Simon, this crime is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Speaking to the broadcaster “France Info”, the prefecture of Paris announced that it had asked the director in charge of public order “a clarification on the exact circumstances of the incident”, while the government spokesman, Olivier Véran, demanded “a clear investigation”. , in statements to the channel “BFMTV”.

The lawyer confirmed to EFE that the alleged victim is Iván S., a Franco-Spanish engineer who works for a large company on the French island of Guadeloupe (Antilles).

In a report to the French newspaper “Libération”, Iván denounces that, while taking pictures, he was unexpectedly attacked in the groin by an agent.

A video circulating on the networks and a photo released by “Libération” show a young man wearing glasses and a red cap being hit by a baton as he fell to the ground.

“The policeman appears out of nowhere, takes a boost and falls on top of me with all his weight while hitting me hard with his baton at groin height”, said the young man, who said he was also admitted to the hospital with severe pain in his testicle. .

Still “shocked” by what happened, the young man declared that he remembers well what they told him in the hospital: “The operation went very well, we amputated his right testicle”.